Ranbir Kapoor's 'Barfi': Interesting Trivia About The Anurag Basu Directorial

Barfi! was released in 2012. It is a comedy-drama film that is directed by popular filmmaker Anurag Basu. The movie is set in the 1970s and tells the story of Murphy 'Barfi' Johnson, a deaf and mute boy. The film depicts his relationships with two women. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Let's check out the movie's trivia.

Barfi trivia

Ranbir Kapoor was the only one who was chosen for the role of Barfi in this movie. Various actresses denied the second starring role of Shruti Ghosh. Later on, the director chose and cast Tollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz. The film achieved the milestone of 100 Crores, although it has fewer commercial elements in it. This movie was also sent for the 2013 Oscars for the Best Foreign Language Film.

Ileana D'Cruz's character Shruti Ghosh is loosely based on director Anurag Basu's mother. Her get-up and clothing was inspired by Basu's mom's old photographs. The film is heavily influenced by the silent era films (like Charlie Chaplin's). One particular scene when Barfi is hiding under cover of the statue and found there next morning during the official opening of the memorial evidently displays its influence. This is where posters of Chaplin's movies are visible. This is for subtle references. Ileana Dcruz dubbed her own lines in her Hindi debut for the first time.

Katrina Kaif was cast as the narrator in the movie but she backed out due to reasons which are unspecified. Then, 'Ileana D'Cruz' was roped in to play the role. Aashiyan from Barfi resembled Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass song, Salud, Amor Y Dinero. The film was shot in Darjeeling. The Tram rides in this movie are shot in Kolkata. The movie was also shot at Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills in Ooty. Ala Re Ala Barfi was sampled from Mercedes Sosa number "Duerme Negrito". Shiney Ahuja was going to make a special appearance but he later refused.

