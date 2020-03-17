Ranbir Kapoor Sports An Intense Look As He Prepares For 'Brahmastra'; See Pic

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Shiva in the much-awaited Ayan Mukherjee directed film Brahmastra. A picture from behind the scenes of the film has leaked online.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen engrossed in some post-production work of the film. Ranbir Kapoor is seen sporting an intense look. His photos from the set of the film have been made public previously as well. Check out the picture of Ranbir Kapoor.

In the picture, the Rockstar actor is seen sporting a simple white shirt and a dark coloured cap. He is seen working with a crew member on the set of the film. it has been revealed that Ranbir Kapoor’s name in the film Brahmastra was earlier slated to be Rumi, However, his character will now be called Shiva.

The multi starrer film casts some of the biggest names in Bollywood as well as in South Indian cinema. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy. There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a special appearance in the high budget movie.

According to a reputed newspaper, Nagarjuna’s character accompanied his students to the banks of river Ganga to restore an ancient temple and the turn of events leads Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva and Alia Bhatt’s character Isha to come face-to-face with Nagarjuna. The adventurous ride kick stars from there.

The movie is an action-packed one with high-quality VFX. According to the newspaper, Brahmastra was shot earlier this year. It is alleged that Nagarjuna shot in Varanasi at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He also shot at the Chet Singh Fort and on the bank of river Ganga in June this year.

Brahmastra is the first edition of the superhero trilogy announced by Ayan Mukherjee. Brahmastra’s release date has finally been confirmed and it has been revealed that the fill hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

