Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Outfits From 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' You Must Check Out

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in Bollywood today. Be it his films or his relationships, Ranbir has always managed to stay the talk of the town ever since his debut in 2007. He was last seen in Sanju in 2018 where he gained many accolades for the acting skills that he portrayed. He is now gearing up for his next release, Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt.

His 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a huge hit at the box office and is remembered fondly by fans even today. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood that year. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of the wandering Kabir aka Bunny was lauded by the critics. He even gained a huge fan base all thanks to his role in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s best looks from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The actor donned this blue suit in a scene where he reunites with his love, Naina. The outfit is a simple yet elegant choice for the next wedding you have to attend. Ranbir Kapoor styled the outfit with a simple red tie and the result was handsome.

The Sanju actor donned this nerdy look for the song Ilahi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This is where he moves abroad to become a travel explorer for a leading channel. His look throughout the song with the glasses was loved by the audience.

The first time the audience was introduced to Ranbir Kapoor aka Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was in this scene. He was wearing simple jeans and t-shirt topped with a shirt styled as a jacket. The outfit is the perfect style that you can don for your next casual outing.

He rocked the leather jacket look in this scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In this scene, he is exploring the snowy mountains of Manali with his friends. He is wearing a simple shirt and jeans outfit and topped it with a stylish leather jacket.

