Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To 3 Idiots; Most-loved Bollywood Films Based On Friendship

Bollywood accounts for serving its audience with content that is more relatable and entertaining. There are movies based on the genre of romance, comedy and friendship. One of the most common genres in Bollywood movies is friendship. Some popular movies in this genre are Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and 3 idiots. Here is a compilation of a few of the best friendship-based stories in Bollywood.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released on July 15, 2011. The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a story about three friends who decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality after one of their friends gets engaged. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in lead roles. The movie managed to perform moderately well at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a story of four friends who go for a trekking trip. The movie released in 2013 featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. The movie performed extremely well at the box office and was also a critical success at the box office.

Also Read| Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin talks about her off-screen friendship with Nia Sharma

Sholay

Sholay was one of the earliest Bollywood movies that showcased the best friendship bond on the screen. The friendship between Jay and Veeru is considered iconic. The movie received a cult status in the following years and is also one of the most popular movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's massive fight with Asim Riaz BREAKS their friendship?

Rang De Basanti

Rang de Basanti is one of the popular movies in the genre. The movie is a story of six young boys who are best friends. These friends assist an English Woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten saga of freedom. The movie was both a critical and commercial success at the box office.

Also Read| Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift friendship timeline: When did they first meet?

3 Idiots

The sheer simplicity of the friendship of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan won the hearts of the audience. The movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani released in 2009. 3 Idiots features Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. It was a blockbuster hit and one of the highest-grossing movies of 2009.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's reply to Ananya Panday's 'missing me' comment is friendship goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.