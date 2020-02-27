'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Deleted Scenes One Must Watch Right Away; See

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his roles in various diverse Bollywood films. One of the most prominent films that won him many accolades is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Kapoor's famous role as Bunny in the film entertained his audiences very well. Ranbir Kapoor in the film can also be seen doing some challenging scenes. Listed below are some of Ranbir Kapoor's deleted scenes from the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that you must check out:

Ranbir Kapoor's deleted scenes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

1) Naina gets Bunny ready for the Haldi ceremony

This is the deleted scene from the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This is where Naina stops Bunny from leaving the ceremony. She also convinces him to stay there for Aditi. Naina and Bunny share a moment and talk about how good they look together.

2) Naina and Bunny on the train

This is a short and deleted scene from the film. This is where Naina comes to Bunny on the train and tells him to go sleep. Bunny in return tells her that he is fine and she can sleep. Ranbir Kapoor fans might wonder why such a short and sweet scene might have been removed from the film.

3) Bunny and Naina hear the haunted story along with the others

This is one of the most interesting deleted scenes from the film. This is where the leader of the trek tells Bunny and the others the secret of the Bhutta mountain. The story gets quite interesting and by the end, everyone is scared hearing the story. Naina looks at Bunny knowing that he is fearless and might climb the mountain.

