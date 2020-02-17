Ranbir Kapoor's Most Memorable Moments From The Film 'Roy'

Ranbir Kapoor's films are known for romance, comedy, pain and lots of drama. Most of Ranbir Kapoor's films, like Ae Dil Hai Mushkill, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, etc have done extremely well at the box-office. Some of Kapoor's films like Saawariya, Roy, etc have, however, disappointed the audience and critics for various reasons. But he still has several successful films that made him one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Here are some of the best scenes and dialogues from Ranbir Kapoor's film Roy and the reasons why you must watch it.

Best scenes and dialogues from Ranbir Kapoor's film Roy

1) Ranbir and Jacqueline's scene

This is one of the most intense scenes from the film. Jacqueline Fernandez plays two roles, one of a girl named Tia and one of Ayesha. The film is considered by many to be a little cryptic and confusing. This scene showcases Ranbir and Jacqueline lying on the beach and having an intense conversation. The dialogue "Gunnah Karne Se Pehle Hi Qubool Karva Rahi Ho" is one of the highlights of this scene.

2) Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal meet

This is another gripping scene that features a stunning monologue from Arjun Rampal. He talks of how he wrote the story of Roy and Tia because of Ayesha and when she left his writing stopped. The film Roy has many perspectives on it and this scene explains the story very well.

3) Roy and Tia's scene

This scene is quite lighthearted and explains the relationship between Roy and Tia. The scene tries to show Tia's thoughts on Roy and how she finds him very strange. This scene is a treat for Ranbir and Jacqueline fans.

4) Roy's description

This is one of the most intense scenes where understanding the character of Roy gets difficult. He is a thief, a lover, a loner, and many more such ideas come to mind when thinking of Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film. One must watch the film to connect the dots.

(Image: Screengrab from Youtube)

