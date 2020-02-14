Ranbir Kapoor's Movies That Gave Us Some Major Friendship Goals

Ranbir Kapoor entered Bollywood with his film Saawariya that did not do so well but it only made him stronger. The audience has seen Ranbir play multiple challenging roles since then. He has aced the roles of a lover, a brother, a husband, and even a friend.

Ranbir Kapoor's fans have seen him rock in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkill, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. The actor has somehow landed as one of the best friends in all of these films. Here are all the times when Ranbir Kapoor's movies gave us major friendship goals.

Ranbir Kapoor's movies that gave us major friendship goals

1) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Whether it was being Aditi's best friend or lending Naina a hand to one of her best trips, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a friend really well. His character Bunny in the film shows Ranbir's fun and friendly side. He was there for Aditi for her wedding and was there for Naina when she needed someone to talk to. This film is one of the best Ranbir Kapoor movies that one can't miss out on.

2) Ae Dil Hai Mushkill

If you're looking for the perfect depiction of a relationship where there is both friendship and love then it has to be Ae Dil Hai Mushkill. This film perfectly showcases Ranbir Kapoor's both sides, his side of a lover and a friend. It is one of the best Ranbir Kapoor movies that takes one on an emotional roller coaster ride. Make sure you have a pack full of tissues to watch this one.

3) Bachna Ae Haseeno

This film is a beautiful mix of friendship, love, fun, and pain. It is one of the first Ranbir Kapoor movies where he appears as the carefree man who only wishes to have fun, until he meets the love of his life. Ranbir's character who initially messes around with Minissha Lamba in the film later becomes a great friend of hers and becomes an instrument in helping her to find her true love.

4) Anjaana Anjaani

This is another film that depicts the wonderful chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The film, however, starts on a sad note, where both the characters want to die. Later on, we see the fun, drama, friendship, and romance brewing between Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

5) Tamasha

This has to be one of the best Bollywood movies that showcases friendship, youth, and romance very well. The film takes place in Corsica and showcases how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone meet and pretend to be someone else. They take trips, do crazy things, explore life as friends and then go back to their original lives.

