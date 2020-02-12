Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor & Other Bollywood Couples To Share Screen Space In 2020

It is always interesting to watch real-life couples being part of the same film. Fans are always excited to witness the crackling chemistry of real-life couples on screen. Let us take a look at the movies where the couples will share screen space in 2020.

ALSO READ | Ranbir-Deepika & Other Bollywood Pairs Who Moved On Graciously After Their Split

Bollywood couples to share screen space in 2020

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be a part of the upcoming film '83. Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev Nikhanj and Deepika Padukone will play the role of Romi Bhatia in the film. Romi Bhatia is Kapil Dev's wife in real life and Kabir Khan has roped in both the actors to play onscreen lovers in the movie. The biographical film will release on April 10, 2020.

ALSO READ | From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'De De Pyaar De', Here Are Luv Ranjan's Hit Bollywood Films

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The two lovebirds, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be working together in the film, Brahmastra. The superhero film will release in May 2020, however, the date of the film is not yet announced yet. The budget of the film is reportedly Rs. 150 crores.

The couple will be sharing the screen space for the first time. Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Shiva in the movie and Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Isha.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Praised By Bollywood Celebs



Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

The two, however, are yet to confirm their rumoured relationship. However, rumour mills have that the two have been dating for a while now. The duo, who shared screen space in Baaghi 2, have the third installment of the movie coming up.

ALSO READ | Bollywood Nights In Kolkata Are Quite Popular At These Resto-bars, Check Here

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra



Fans of Kiara Advani and Sidharth are containing their excitement as the duo is all set for their upcoming film titled Shershaah. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, it is all set to hit the theatres on July 3, 2020. The two often grab the headlines for their rumoured relationship. They are, however, yet to confirm.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.