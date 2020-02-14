Ranbir Kapoor's Romantic Scenes From 'Tamasha' Will Make Your Valentine's Day

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the popular and critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He is best known for his dynamic roles in films like Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkill, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Anjaana Anjaani, etc. When we think of Valentine's Day, naturally, the first thought that comes to mind is love. Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha is not only filled with love scenes but also contains small messages on friendship, pain, joy, and reality. Here are some of the best love scenes to watch on Valentine's Day from Ranbir Kapoor's hit film, Tamasha.

READ:Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor & Other Bollywood Couples To Share Screen Space In 2020

A couch, blanket and some of the best Love scenes to watch on Valentine's Day from Ranbir Kapoor's film, Tamasha

READ:Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo Appearances That You Might Have Missed Out

1) Ved and Tara's first meeting

This scene from Tamasha is quite memorable. It is filled with humor, fun, romance and showcases the fun side of Ved and Tara. The scene starts with Tara who is about to thank Ved for letting her use his phone and introduce herself just when he stops her. The two leave their real identities behind and pick up random roles and that is where their love story begins. Watch the scene below to see how Tara & Ved's story blossoms.

2) Tara and Ved's proposal conversation

This is one of the most important scenes in Tamasha. This scene sets the intense mood between Ved and Tara. The scene starts with Tara wanting to talk to Ved outside of the restaurant before he is about to propose her. This is also where the couple has an intense conversation about illusion and reality. This love scene is sad but it defines the tone of the film.

READ:Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' Release Date Changed, Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Averted

3) Tara comes back to for Ved

This is another powerful love scene where there are some strong emotions displayed by the characters. The story of Ved and Tara takes a different turn in this scene. This scene also throws light on the tragedy of two lovers unable to work their relationship out. Ranbir Kapoor impresses in this scene. Watch the video below:

4) Ved's frustration & Tara's silence

This is another scene where the audience can see Ved and Tara's difference of opinion and the intense love they have for each other. This scene also showcases Ranbir Kapoor's strong acting skills. The scene brilliantly portrays the misunderstandings that often occur in a couple's life. This is one of Ranbir Kapoor's most romantic scenes where one can see the love and heartbreak.

5) Ved & Tara's Last scene

This scene is a treat for Ranbir and Deepika fans. It showcases the final delightful ending between Ved & Tara. The scene takes one back to the beginning where there is immense fun, joy, humor & lots of romance. One must watch the video below and then check out the whole movie to connect the dots.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.