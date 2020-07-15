Ranbir Kapoor Gets Bitten By His Pet Dog, Rushes To Hospital For Treatment: Report

Ranbir Kapoor, who has two pet dogs, got bitten by one of his own dogs, as per the report of an entertainment portal. The report stated that Ranbir's pet dog recently bit the actor on his face, and it was not an ordinary scratch or peck. Ranbir rushed to visit a hospital as he was bitten on his face and he did couldn't take any chances. The same report further added that Ranbir Kapoor paid a visit to the best doctor to fix the wound amid relaxations in Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The report stated that Ranbir tried to keep his visit to the hospital as hush-hush as he could. Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently got together to celebrate their mother Neetu Kapoor's 62nd birthday. Neetu Kapoor shared a series of photos that gave a glimpse of her celebration at home.

As seen in the pics, Riddhima, Ranbir, granddaughter Samara, Reema Jain, Agastya Nanda among others share the frame. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "The richest are the ones with good relationships. We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today."

What's next for Ranbir?

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last impressed masses with his indelible on-screen performance in Sanju. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial Brahmastra, which is touted to be one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, along with Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is slated for a December release.

Ranbir Kapoor also has another film titled Shamshera in his kitty. Some BTS pics from the sets of Shamshera had surfaced on the internet which intrigued the audience to watch the actor in a never-before-seen avatar in the movie. The plot of the film is set in the 1800s British ruled India and pivots on the line of Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood.

Shamshera is being helmed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the story of the film. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the silver screen with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt. However, no official announcement about the release date of the films is out due to the pandemic.

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera look

