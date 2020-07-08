From Starring As Child Actors To Lovers In Films, Take A Look At Sonam & Ranbir's Projects

Sonam Kapoor is a leading actor and fashionista in the Hindi film industry. The actor has given some memorable performances in her career of more than a decade. The diva continues to win hearts through her work and acting skills in various films. The actor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma directorial rom-com The Zoya Factor along with Dulqueer Salmaan.

After her debut in the year 2007 with the film Saawariya, Sonam Kapoor was seen doing many films in different genres like rom-com, biography and many more. Take a look at movies and other projects in which she was paired along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Saawariya

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya was Sonam Kapoor’s debut film in Bollywood. In this film, she featured opposite debutant, Ranbir Kapoor. The film did not perform well at the box office and managed to earn ₹20,92,00,000 worldwide. Sonam Kapoor won many hearts and was nominated for various awards. She also won the Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow - Female for her role in the film. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.3.

Sanju

After Saawariya got released, the actors Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor after almost ten years, came together for the movie Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie was a biographical drama tracing the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Sonam was seen in a cameo appearance in the film. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of the year and earned ₹3,34,57,75,000 at the box-office. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8.

Pyara Bharat Yeh Kahe

Released in the year 1993, the music video of Pyara Bharat Yeh Kahe was made for TV. The song was released at a time when songs with themes of patriotism used to be very popular. This famous song features Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff with their fathers. The patriotic song opens with little Tiger sitting on father Jackie Shroff’s lap. Later comes Sonam Kapoor with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with late Rishi Kapoor. Although the actors were not seen together, this song can be considered as their first music video.

Upcoming projects of Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor

Although there are no updates about Sonam’s upcoming films, the actor spoke about her next project with a leading entertainment portal. Sonam Kapoor will be soon seen in the Hindi remake of Blind. Giving an insight into the shooting schedule of the film, Sonam had said in the interview that the shoot would begin from sometime in 2020.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also have South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

