Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Celebrate Neetu Singh's Birthday; Fans Join In With Alia Question

Neetu Singh celebrated her birthday recently and her kids surrounded her on her special day. Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure that their mother’s birthday was filled with love, laugh and family. However, fans noticed that Alia Bhatt was absent from the gathering.

Neetu Kapoor's birthday pic

When Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, uploaded a picture with mother Neetu Singh and brother Ranbir Kapoor, it created a stir on social media among their fans. Ranbir Kapoor was seen all smiles for the camera as all three tried to fit in the camera frame. Riddhima Kapoor wished her mother on her birthday and called her ‘Iron Lady’.

While Neetu Singh was seen wearing a black outfit, Riddhima donned a white outfit and both of them looked stunning in the picture. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen wearing a green coloured shirt with a floral print on it. Check out the picture below.

Read Also | Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Neetu Kapoor Shows The Various Roles She Has Aced

Read Also | Did You Know Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Were Going To Be A Part Of An Imtiaz Ali Film?

Fans notice Alia's absence

As soon as the picture went viral on the internet, fans started commenting on the same. However, there were several fans who noticed Alia Bhatt’s absence. Alia Bhatt has always been pictured attending functions with the Kapoor family since she started dating Ranbir Kapoor. Check out the comments below.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank where she portrayed the role of Roop Chaudhry in the Abhishek Barman directorial. The movie was a multi starrer film where Alia Bhatt shared the big screen with Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan. The film received mixed reviews and did not do well at the box office.

Alia has many films lined up her way, which include Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR. Sadak 2 has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film is a sequel of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Sanju in the year 2018. The actor received a lot of praise for his acting performance in the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.

Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera and Bhramastra. While Shamshera was directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and has been produced by Dharma Productions. The film is a multi star-cast film in which Ranbir shall share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Read Also | Ranbir Kapoor And Sister Riddhima Celebrate Neetu Kapoor's 61st Birthday Together

Read Also | When Ranbir Kapoor Did A Moon-walk Carrying Deepika Padukone On His Back; WATCH

Image Credits: Ranbir Kapoor Fanpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.