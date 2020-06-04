Ranbir Kapoor's Sweetest Reply When A Crew Member Proposed To Him On Sets; Watch

A throwback video of Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced online that shows a sweet interaction between the actor and a crew member from the sets of a film. In it, the crew member, who stood beside Ranbir to let him know about his shot, had said, "Ranbir I love you, Shot two, take two." The 37-year-old actor had candidly replied, "Love you too". Ranbir Kapoor's adorable reply also burst some laughter on the sets.

Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on the video. While some dropped hearts, some simply drooled over Ranbir's cute gestures. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's throwback video here.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in a relationship with actor Alia Bhatt and the two are often seen together at various events. Alia confessed her love for the Rockstar actor when she won the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Take a look:

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial Brahmastra, which is touted to be one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood. The film features actors Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles too. Part one of this upcoming film is scheduled to release later this year.

The film is a fantasy drama that will be released in multiple languages. Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Fans have already shown excitement to watch Ranbir and Alia together on the screen.

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming flick Shamshera. The film is an action-adventure that is expected to hit the theatres later this year. The plot of the film is set in the 1800s British ruled India and pivots on the line of Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood. Shamshera is being directed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the story of the film. Shamshera stars actors like Aahana Kumra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. However, no official announcement about the release date of the films is out due to the pandemic.

