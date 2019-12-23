Ranbir Kapoor Gets Injured During A Game Of Football, Fans Concerned After Video Surfaces

Ranbir Kapoor, every weekend is seen engaging in a game of football. However, from the past few times, the actor seems to be getting injured. Just a few days back, he was seen sporting an arm sling, and now in a game held last evening, the actor suffered from a minor lip injury. However, the actor did not stop taking pictures and videos with his lovely fans. And, that is not all, he was seen stopping and posing for the shutterbugs and paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor gets injured:

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood with a large fan following. Son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir is known for his charismatic personality. The actor is currently shooting for the films, Brahmastra and Shamshera. On the personal front, he often makes headlines over his alleged love affair with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

About the movie

While the actor has a series of projects in his kitty, the most talked about in the film, Brahmastra that is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee and has actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The film is currently in the last leg of its shoot with Ranbir, Alia and Big B filming in Manali for the climax scenes. Bollywood fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra as it is the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first feature film together.

