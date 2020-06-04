Ranbir Kapoor's Introductory Song 'Ghagra' In YJHD Was 'too Overwhelming To Shoot' For Him

One of Ranbir Kapoor's best performance in a Bollywood film was seen in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film about love, life, friendship and career starred Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin along with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Actor Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance in the film for the song Ghagra. Since the actor has always been known for her graceful dance moves, it was a delight for her fans to watch her perform after so long. Watch the BTS of this song and see how the team managed to put together such a beautiful song:

Making of Ranbir Kapoor's song Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

At the beginning of the video, Farah Khan, who choreographed the song was seen giving the team a few instructions. Director of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Ayan Mukerji was overwhelmed by the presence of Madhuri Dixit on set. He said this was the first time he would be working with a legend like her and that, it was a big moment for him.

Madhuri Dixit was seen practising in a golden ghagra and a black blouse. She was seen grooving gracefully, practising her steps that worked like magic, on-screen. Ayan Mukerji said that Ghagra was Ranbir Kapoor's introductory song and Madhur Dixit's presence makes it special.

Source: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani/Facebook

Ranbir Kapoor said that he grew up watching Madhur Dixit perform since his childhood and always admired her. He said it had always been his dream to work with her and now that he has been working with her, it is like a dream come true. Speaking about her being professional, he said she is always on time and is very committed to her work.

The song Ghagra was choreographer by Farah Khan and her team. Ayan Mukerji said Farah Khan was a choreographer of his generation and he always wanted to work with her. Madhur Dixit, on the other hand, enjoyed working with Ranbir Kapoor saying that is is a very chilled out person. She said she admires him as a person and also has admiration for him as an actor.

