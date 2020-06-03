Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Comments On Alia Bhatt And Shaheen's Latest Picture

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a sweet comment on her brother’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s picture. In the picture, Alia Bhatt is seen greeting her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The sisters are seen smiling at each other adoringly despite being separated by a glass wall. Check out the comment dropped by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's photo.

Alia Bhatt’s photo

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt posted the picture on her Instagram account and captioned the post with a simple ‘Hi Sweetie’. Alia Bhatt also reciprocated their feelings on the picture with the same words. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s fans stated that the picture was very cute. Just like the fans, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too seems to be of the same opinion.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and commented to the picture of the duo. She wrote that the picture was ‘too too cute’ before adding two red hearts in the comments. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also tagged both Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt in the comments.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. There have been reports that the couple has been quarantining together as well. After the sad demise of Ranbir Kapoor’s father actor Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt was seen attending all the rituals with Ranbir Kapoor and his family. She was also a part of the cremation ceremony of the actor, standing right beside Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor.

It has been reported that Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was unable to attend the cremation ceremony of her father. However, it has been alleged that Alia Bhatt was in touch with her throughout the ceremony. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted interacting with the paparazzi as they attended Rishi Kapoor’s 13-day prayer meet.

It has been reported that Alia Bhatt has been a part of all the functions of the Kapoor family. Alia Bhatt was also seen walking alongside Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor during the reception of Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain. It has also been reported that Alia Bhatt attended the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch last year.

