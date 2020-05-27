Ranbir Kapoor Was 'too Irritated' While Filming For 'Balam Pichkari'; Check Out Why

One of Ranbir Kapoor's noteworthy works in Bollywood is his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film stars actors Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a beautiful story about love, friendship and career helmed by director Ayan Mukherji. Almost all of the songs from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned out to be superhits, but the song Balam Pichkari became one of the most-watched songs on YouTube. Check out some behind the scenes of the song.

Making of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Balam Pichkari' song

The song Balam Pichkari from Ranbir Kapoor's film YJHD is a Holi song. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone practicing their steps. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen fooling around and having fun on set, pranking everyone with water. Director Ayan Mukherji then shared about how he came up with an idea of making a song set around the Holi festival. He said that Holi is his favourite festival and about a year ago before filming the song, he came up with an idea while celebrating the festival.

Ranbir Kapoor shared that he always wanted to work on a Holi song and found it fortunate to get a Holi song. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur shared that Balam Pichkari was the only song where Kalki Koechlin and he got to dance. While they went for rehearsals, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor learnt their steps withing minutes while Aditya Roy Kapur took hours to learn the step. Kalki Koechlin too shared how she struggled while learning the steps.

Actor Deepika Padukone said that the day they were shooting for the song, the actor did not get her hair and makeup done, and was completely drenched in water. While Ayan Mukherji shared that he had tortured Ranbir Kapoor while shooting for the song because the actor hates colours and water all over his body. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, shared his experience while on set and said nobody would like the song because everybody looked dirty. He also irritatingly said he hated the entire cast and crew while they were filming for Balam Pichkari.

The entire crew was drenched in water and their entire body was filled with colours. In the video, the cast and the crew were seen throwing around colours on each other and they also planned to throw a lot of colours Ranbir Kapoor, especially because he was too irritated while filming. Deepika Padukone shared that she never played Holi in her entire life and the fun she missed all these years was fulfilled within these three days of shooting Balam Pichkari. Overall, despite it being messy and chaotic, the team had fun while filming the song.

