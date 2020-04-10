Ranbir Kapoor Is A Huge Family Person And These Pictures Are Proof

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood film industry. Considered to be one of the most influential actors in Bollywood, he is widely known for his charm and versatility as an actor. The actor who is currently gearing up for his upcoming flick, Brahmastra is often seen spending time with family and these pics are proof:

Ranbir Kapoor is a huge family person, here's proof

Ranbir Kapoor is seen spending time with mother Neetu Kapoor and father Rishi Kapoor. Mother Neetu Kapoor shares all the sweet moments they share and their family bond seems to just strengthen. These pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor are quite proof.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's professional front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming flick titled Brahmastra. The superhero flick features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the prominent roles. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is produced under the banner name 'Dharma Productions'. Fans are excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the movie.

