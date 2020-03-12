Ranbir Kapoor's Most Favourite Food And Restaurants His Fans Must Know

Ranbir Kapoor's movies like Rajneeti, Saawariya, Sanju, Tamasha, Roy and many more have received widespread critical acclaim. Kapoor's chiseled looks and lean physique get one thinking how he/she must be on a strict zero-calorie diet to maintain a good, fit body. However, the truth is that the Tamasha actor is a big foodie and loves to eat all kinds of food but also works out daily and stays perfectly in shape. Listed below are more details on Ranbir Kapoor's favorite food and restaurants that fans must know. Read on to know more details:

Ranbir Kapoor spoke in an interview with a leading entertainment portal of his love for food. The actor spoke of how he is an absolute foodie and has a tremendous love for dishes like Sushi, Vada Pav, Dosa, Bombay Duck. The 'Tamasha' actor also loves delicious home-cooked meals. Ranbir Kapoor loves dishes like bhindi, jungli mutton curry, and paya.

Among many restaurants in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor loves two restaurants in the city the most. Kapoor's first favorite place is Hakkasan that is located at Bandra. The place is known for its Chinese food, extensive vegetarian dishes, and other signature varieties. Other well-known celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Imran Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay, and Manyata Dutta also are very fond of the place. Another absolute favorite place of Ranbir Kapoor is Olive Bar & Kitchen located at Khar. The restaurant is famous for its Pizza, Cocktails, Pasta, Salad, Wine, Sangria and Stuffed Mushroom.

