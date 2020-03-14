The Debate
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia's 'Brahmastra' Shoot Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Reports

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra's' shoot has been reportedly cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Read to know more about it

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fantasy drama Brahmastra has been in the headlines ever since the film was officially announced. Bollywood's IT couple Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in this film and their fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. However, their wait does not seem to end anytime soon as the shoot of the film has reportedly been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Makers of Brahmastra postpone shoot due to Coronavirus

According to the reports of several media portals, the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra's Mumbai schedule has been cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19. A report quoted a source stating that Ayan and Ranbir have mutually decided to make the safety and well-being of their team their priority and do not want to put anyone's health at risk. The source also added that as of now, the shoot of the film has been shifted to April.

The film has already undergone quite a few delays. Alia Bhatt had recently announced the release date of the film on her Instagram handle. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens in December 2020. Its release was already postponed from December 2019 to December 2020 due to some extensive VFX work. Now, due to the delay in the shoot, there are possibilities that the makers might change the release date of the film yet again.

Talking about Brahmastra, it will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Ranbir will be seen playing the role of a superhero named Shiva while Alia's character's name is Isha in the film. It has been majorly shot in Bulgaria, Manali, Varanasi, and Mumbai. 

