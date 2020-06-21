Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Or Ranbir-Nargis: Who Makes A Better On-screen Pair?

Ranbir Kapoor has worked with many celebrities over the course of time. Among many others, Kapoor's two popular co-stars happen to be Katrina Kaif and Nargis Fakhri. Ranbir Kapoor was seen alongside Katrina in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jagga Jasoos, Fuddu, Raajneeti, and more. On the other hand, he was seen only in the film Rockstar with Nargis Fakhri. Below are details on who is better a lead with Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis or Katrina?

READ:When Ranbir Kapoor Said He Could Give His Life For Katrina Kaif: Flashback Friday

Who's the better lead with Ranbir Kapoor?

READ:Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Rockstar' Was Shot In Reverse: Did You Know This?

Ranbir Kapoor & Nargis Fakhri

Ranbir Kapoor has worked only once with Nargis Fakhri for the film Rockstar. The film released in the year 2011 and is directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-produced by Sunil Lulla and Dhillon Mehta. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, the film also stars Shammi Kapoor, Moufid Aziz, Piyush Mishra, and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles. The film is produced under the banner names, Eros International Ltd. and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd. and received praise for its crisp storyline, gripping songs, intense performances, and the scenic locations. Rockstar was overall shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Prague, and Liberec.

The flick featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in key roles received mixed reviews critics at the time of its release. The soundtracks from the popular film are composed by A R Rahman. Some of the memorable songs from the movie include Phir Se Udd Chala, Sadda Haq, Jo Bhi Main, Katuya Karoon, and several others. Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri's chemistry gained widespread acclaim from both the critics and the audience.

READ:Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Pics To Wish Her Grandmother On B'day, Calls Her 'rockstar'

Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif

From their first film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to their political film Raajneeti, the couple's on-screen romance has been quite a hit on the big screen. In their first film, Ranbir was seen as Katrina Kaif's one-sided lover, who crosses all limits to aid her. In their next film Raajneeti, Katrina Kaif plays the character of Ranbir’s childhood friend who is in love with him.

Their last film together was Jagga Jasoos, where Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of a teenage detective, while Katrina Kaif played his partner in crime. All of their films showcased the fiery chemistry between the two even though some of the films did not do so well at the box-office. The couple, who was once reportedly known to be dating, has received much love from both critics and the audience in general on the big screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.