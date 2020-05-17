Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Pics To Wish Her Grandmother On B'day, Calls Her 'rockstar'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars have been taking a dig at their past and sharing several throwback pictures. Bollywood's starkid and newbie, Ananya Panday, has been spending quarantine most productively. The actress has also been updating fans about the titbit of her quarantine period. Recently, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared throwback pictures from her childhood to extend wishes to her grandmother on her birthday.

Ananya Panday's sweet birthday wishes for grandmother

Ananya shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram story wishing her grandmother on her birthday. In the first picture shared, fans can spot little Ananya holding on to Rysa while posing for the camera with her Granny. Sharing the pic, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday to the ultimate rockstar my Dadiiiii." She added, "My forever inspiration."

In the other picture shared, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looks adorable as she poses with her Dadi. While Ananya's grandmom looks in the camera, it looks like Ananya is a bit distracted and is looking somewhere else while holding her Grandmom's hand. In the third picture, Ananya looks cute as a button as the little one poses with her mom Bhavana Panday and her Grandmom. Sharing this photo, the Khaali Peeli actress wrote, "You are my sunshine."

Sometime back, Ananya's mother Bhavna Pandey shared a picture from her wedding reception. The throwback picture cherishes the wedding memories of Bhavna Pandey and Chunky Panday. In this picture, the duo is seen all dressed up in their wedding attires striking a pose for the camera with a wide smile. Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna looks gorgeous wearing a blue ethnic ensemble. Her dress was designed with embellishments and had a waist cut out that made it look more gorgeous. Her look was completed with golden jewelry and glamourous makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and a film with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

