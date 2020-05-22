When Ranbir Kapoor Said He Could Give His Life For Katrina Kaif: Flashback Friday

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently dating Alia Bhatt, was once reportedly in a relationship with actor Katrina Kaif. The duo shared screen space in several Bollywood films. While promoting their movie Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly expressed that he is attached to very few people in his life and can give his life for them and that Katrina Kaif is one of them.

In an interview, the actor went on to say that God has given everyone a few brain cells and one must direct them to of the right things in life that will them happy. Not only that, but Ranbir Kapoor also gave his fans an insight to the list of people who hold a special place in his heart. The Rockstar actor said he can give his life for his family, his best friend Ayan Mukerji and Katrina Kaif, who is a very special person in his life.

The list also included Rohit Dhawan with who Ranbir Kapoor grew up with, Aisha Divetri his school friend, Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu. Ranbir said that these people add a lot to his life. The movie Jagga Jasoos also contained a dialogue that made headlines as it gave rise to rumours about Ranbir Kapoor challenging Salman Khan’s role in Dabangg.

In Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir can be seen saying, “Chulbul naam rakhne se koi dabang nahi ban jaata”. However, in the same interview, the actor dismissed all the rumours saying that his father’s name in the movie is Chulbul Chautala and when he recited the dialogue on screen he didn’t mean to ridicule anyone. Ranbir Kapoor added that he is a secure actor and would belittle anyone for success.

What is next in store for Ranbir Kapoor?

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the biographical movie Sanju. He will next feature in Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra. The sci-fi movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Along with this, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s adventure-action film Shamshera opposite Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera revolves around the story of a dacoit tribe who took charge in fights for their rights and independence against the British Raj.

