Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Rockstar' Was Shot In Reverse: Did You Know This?

Imtiaz Ali is known for making films that are a little different. Most of his films have the base of a sweet romantic story with layers and layers of complex emotions added on to it. Rockstar was not much different, directed by Imtiaz Ali and immortalised by Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri's acting. The movie has become a cult classic in Bollywood. There are, however, quite a few facts about the film that stand undiscovered. Read on and find out if you knew all these facts about the film Rockstar:

1. The film was shot in reverse

The film Rockstar was shot in reverse - the climax was shot first and then the rest of the film was shot. There was a very simple reason for this - the crew of Rockstar didn't want to break off the continuity of Ranbir Kapoor's hair. At the end of the movie, the star is seen sporting long hair and at the beginning of the film, Ranbir's character is seen in short hair. Reportedly, the crew didn't want Ranbir to wear a wig but style his own hair to make it all look natural.

2. Kareena Kapoor could have played the lead role

Imtiaz Ali wanted Kareena Kapoor to play the role of Heer Kaul in the movie, as he had loved her acting in Jab We Met. But this wasn't possible as the movie required intimate scenes between the two leads in the movie and Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are cousins. Thus, Nargis Fakhri was given the role of Heer Kaul.

3. Ranbir Kapoor's transformation

Ranbir Kapoor actually worked very hard to transform himself for the role. The actor reportedly took guitar lessons at A.R. Rahman's studio and read Kurt Kobain's biography. He tried his best to understand the mind of a real rockstar, which was visible in his acting in the movie.

4. In the original script, Jordan actually dies

In the original script of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor's character, Jordan, is actually supposed to die but this was changed as Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor thought this wasn't the best idea. Surprisingly, many people after watching the film did think that Jordan died but that's not true.

5. Hrithik Roshan was offered the script first

When Imtiaz Ali wrote the script in 2007, he read it to Hrithik Roshan first. Hrithik Roshan declined the role of the lead as he didn't like the idea of Jordan dying in the end. Not satisfied with the script, Imtiaz Alli went on to make Love Aaj Kal and later rewrote the script for Rockstar and narrated it to Ranbir Kapoor, who later went on to take the lead role.

