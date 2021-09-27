Ranbir Kapoor Lands In Jodhpur With Alia Ahead Of B'day, Bewildered Fans Speculate Visit

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s 39th birthday on September 28, rumoured love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were spotted in Jodhpur. Paparazzi accounts shared pictures and videos of the two stars moving out from the airport. Alia donned a pair of jeans with a crop top while Ranbir looked cool in causal in an all-burgundy outfit. Last year, the actor had spent the special day with his mother-veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Alia. This year, with rumours of their marriage at its peak, according to various media reports, the couple will also scout for their marriage venue in the amazing city.

Viral Bhayani shared a picture of the two on Instagram and informed that the stars are staying at a very "exotic resort #sujanjawai where one can even watch live leopards" and away from the city buzz. Fans and followers of the two could not hold on to their excitement and took to the comment section with their takes on the same. One of the users wrote, “Omg!!! they look adorable together.” Another user inquired, “Shadi hai kya?” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Hope they are getting married, may this be true, love them together.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Yayy if they are getting married best day I love them hope it's true.”

Alia and Ranbir have reportedly been dating for over three years now. The two, who will be seen in the sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra, are often seen spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. Alia even shared the pictures from her father’s birthday celebrations where the family including Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh, and Alia were seen posing with Ranbir.

Last year, Ranbir even revealed during an interaction that if it weren't for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot. Meanwhile, the two have a host of films lined up in the pipeline. Besides their film Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. Ranbir’s next Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022. Alia, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has RRR with SS Rajamouli, her home productions Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranvir Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

(Image: @ViralBhayani/Instagram/PTI)