Ranbir Kapoor's Most Hilarious Moments From His Movies You Must Check Out

Ranbir Kapoor, when he started out his career in Bollywood, was known for his boyish charm and innocence. He has also portrayed solid roles and transitioned into a bearded, brooding rock musician in the movie Rockstar, which is one of his most popular movies of all time. No matter how serious his movies are, Kapoor also never fails to make the audience laugh.

He fully transformed himself when he was preparing for the movie Sanju. The actor has a strong standing in Bollywood now and has worked in several kinds of movies. The actor is currently preparing for his role in the upcoming superhero movie Brahmastra, which is set to release in 2020. Let’s take a look at some of the most hilarious scenes from his films:

Rockstar: Jordan proposes to Heer

There is a scene from the movie where Jordan (Ranbir) has been told that an artist’s true potential is unlocked when he suffers heartbreak. So he decides to propose to Heer (Nargis). While doing so, he immediately makes a fool of himself. He then heads to the college canteen and talks about his heartbreak to his friend. To which his friend asks him why would he be eating ‘samosas’ if he was heartbroken, and that he was just faking it.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani: Prem hides Jenny in his house

This is the scene from the popular 2009 movie, Ajab Premi Ki Ghazab Kahani, where Prem (Ranbir) escorts Jenny (Katrina) to his house after she is stood up by the man she has planned to run away with. In this hilarious scene, Prem’s father is looking for him. So he arrives at his place sneakily. He then tells his mother to hide Jennifer. There are a lot of funny moments in this entire film, and this is one of them.

Sanju: Sanju is startled by a prisoner

In the movie Sanju, when Sanjay Dutt is sent to jail, he meets a prisoner. The prisoner is seen preparing a shave for a bearded Sanju. The prisoner then tells him, whilst preparing the shaving accessories, that he killed his own wife and cut her into pieces, to which Sanju tells him that he does not need a shave as he will be portraying a man with a full-grown beard in his next movie.

