Ranbir Kapoor To Make A Comeback In The Rom-com Genre With THIS Telugu Remake?

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in yet another south Indian film remake. It has been reported by an entertainment portal that Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the remake of Bheeshma. Karan Johar had not too long ago announced that he had brought the rights to two other South films. The news of the Bheeshma remake starring Ranbir Kapoor comes as another surprise to his fans as they will get to see him in yet another rom-com film.

Ranbir Kapoor to make a comeback in the rom-com genre

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar And Ranbir Kapoor's Throwback Picture Is Unmissable, See Pic

Following the trend of remakes, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is all set to make a remake of the hit Tollywood film, Bheeshma. The film originally starred Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna. According to a news portal, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play the titular character in the film. The makers or the actor have not confirmed this news yet. However, fans of Ranbir are quite excited to watch him in a romantic comedy after a long time.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Featured Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In THESE Movies | Have You Seen Any Of Them?

Bheeshma came out in theatres on February 21 and was loved by the viewers. The film performed well and showed good numbers at the box office as well as earned the praise of several critics. Currently, the makers at Dharma Productions are focused on the making of Brahmastra which is said to be one of the most anticipated films fo 2020. The film is expected to be released on December 4 and features an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles along with South superstar Nagarjuna.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Most Heartbreaking Moments From Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar'

According to an entertainment portal Karan Johar will also be seen remaking Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover in Hindi besides Bheeshma. Both the films were received with mixed reactions from the audience; however, Karan was impressed with their stories and is expected to go through with the films, according to an entertainment portal. The portal also claimed that Karan Johar will add his own Bollywood twist to the films.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor 'Barfi': Interesting Trivia About The Anurag Basu Directorial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.