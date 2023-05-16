Did Ranbir Kapoor Just Confirm Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday's Relationship?

Ranbir Kapoor was recently promoting his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar on various platforms. In a recent interview, the actor seemingly had a foot-in-mouth moment. The Animal actor spilled information about Aditya Roy Kapur liming a certain girl.

For the promotion of his film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor was interviewed by influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj. For the unversed, it is popular knowledge that the influencer admires actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Having known this, Ranbir Kapoor took the opportunity to call Aditya and have a brief conversation with him.

In their conversation, Aishwarya Mohanraj was elated on having spoken to the Aashiqui actor, and more so when he replied reverted to her “I love you” by saying “I love you too”. Aishwarya blushed and upon disconnecting the phone, complimented Ranbir Kapoor. She then asked him if he will call her for the New Year’s Eve party.

Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and several other film industry members came together for a New Year's Eve party one year. Referring to that, Aishwarya mentioned she would like to be at the party. Ranbir then joked that Aditya Roy Kapur was being polite and he said, “I know he likes a girl starting with A”. As soon as the clip of the video started circulating online, fans speculated that Ranbir is referring to Aditya Roy Kapur’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur relationship

Rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur being romantically involved were sparked after their names were linked on a popular chat show. The rumoured couple also walked the ramp together at Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Ranbir Kapoor movies

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the recent movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, where he starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan and is a comedy-drama. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The gangster drama is set to release on August 11.