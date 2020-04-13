Ranbir Kapoor Outshined Himself When He Played As Angry Man On Silver-screen

Ranbir Kapoor's marvellous body of work speaks volumes for him as a performer. Counted amongst the most gifted actors of recent times, RK has impressed both critics and audiences with his ingenious acting demeanour. Ranbir Kapoor has essayed several roles in his 13 years long acting career.

Source: Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

From playing a hopeless romantic in Saawariya to emoting a heartbroken singer in Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor has forayed into every genre you can think of. But times when this stupendous actor displayed his anger on the silver-screen, he truly left a mark. Let's take a look at times when Ranbir Kapoor played the angry man in movies.

Times when Ranbir Kapoor displayed his angry avatar onscreen

Rockstar

Source: Imtiaz Ali Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor played a carefree and fierce singer in the drama musical Rockstar. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is unarguably counted amongst the most iconic films of all time. Ranbir Kapoor played an angry heartbroken man, who always land into legal trouble due to his anger and violence. The stellar actor outshined himself in Rockstar.

Raajneeti

Source: Prakash Jha Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of an intellectual and rational young man in Rajneeti. In several scenes, Ranbir had to emote an angry side of his character in the political drama. RK beautifully performed in the Prakash Jha's Raajneeti and gave one of his career's best performance as a very angry man, who uses his anger to seek revenge from his enemies in a planned way.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Source: Youtube

From a charming boy, Ranbir's character 'Ayan' transforms into a mature singer in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir Kapoor delivered some memorable scenes in the romantic saga. Especially the ones wherein he is annoyed with Anushka's character for not falling in love with him.

Tamasha

Source: Tamasha Instagram

In Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, one could see Ranbir's character 'Ved' as someone who is angry and frustrated with his life. RK displayed his angry avatar on the silver screen with utmost dedication. The scenes where he raised his voice and expressed his anger were amazingly performed by the Wake-Up Sid actor.

