Ranbir Kapoor's Critically Acclamied Films That Were Also Successful At The Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor is counted amongst the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. His body of work has been nothing short of sheer brilliance. In his 13 years long acting career, he has featured in several blockbusters films which did exceptionally well at the box-office. Let's have a look at some of these films.

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid was an eye-opener for those who criticised Ranbir Kapoor post his debut Sawaariya which turned out to be a flop at the box-office. Ranbir Kapoor played a flamboyant character in the film and made his presence felt irrespective of acting with senior artists like Konkona Sen and Anupam Kher. The film did well at the box-office and Ranbir's performance was appreciated by the critics.

Barfi

Ranbir essayed the role of a speech and hearing-impaired man in Barfi. No one could have ever imagined the same actor who played a casanova role in Bachna Ae Haseeno could pull off such a sensitive role with so much ease. Ranbir Kapoor also won tons of awards for his marvellous portrayal in the film. Definitely one of his best performances till date.

Rajneeti

Out of all Ranbir Kapoor's movies, this one is the most distinct. In Rajneeti, RK gave a stupendous performance as an intellectual and coming from a political family. His scenes were impressive and so was his dialogue delivery. Post the release of Rajneeti, his fans were in for a pleasant surprise to see Ranbir play such a serious role.

Rockstar

Rockstar, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, is unarguably counted amongst the most iconic films of all time. As the name suggests, Ranbir played a carefree yet talented Rockstar in the film. From the songs to scenes, everything about Rockstar became a rage. RK won several awards for his outstanding portrayal in Rockstar both in critics and popular choice.

Sanju

The film was highly lauded by critics also enjoyed by the audience too. Ranbir Kapoor transformed himself into Sanjay Dutt, putting himself into his shoes. He seemed so convincing that the audience went into a state of awe, as they couldn't distinguish between the real Sanju and on-screen Sanju.

