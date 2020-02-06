Watch: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Have A Candid Chat With Armaan Jain's Mother Reema Jain

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra in a big fat Bollywood style wedding ceremony. The star-studded ceremony was the talk of the town as all the Bollywood biggies flocked to the wedding of the young couple. Armaan Jain is the son of Rishi Kapoor’s sister- Reema Jain and has also acted in a film. Gracing the wedding reception was Ranbir Kapoor along Neetu Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir-Alia talk to Reema Jain

During the wedding reception, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen having a candid conversation with the groom’s mother and Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Reema Jain. While Reema Jain can be seen talking to the couple animatedly, Alia is also seen responding to her in a sweet way. Ranbir, on the other hand, is seen listening to the conversation intently.

Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his mother Neetu Singh and girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. In the above video, the trio poses for the lens as the paparazzi get a good look at their glamorous wedding attire. After they posed together, Alia Bhatt gave a few solo poses. She was followed by Ranbir Kapoor, who also posed solo for the cameras.

Alia Bhatt wore a pastel-coloured heavily sequinned lehenga for Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. The Manish Malhotra designed lehenga was complemented by a golden coloured maangtika and a small bindi. She styled her hair in soft curls and wore some natural-looking makeup. Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a stylish navy blue coloured bandgala long jacket and paired it with a pair of white coloured trousers. The couple looked lovely as they attended the ceremony together.

