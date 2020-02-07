Union Budget
Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' Release Date Changed, Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Averted

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' was supposed to release on July 30 but makers have decided to postpone the date to January 8, 2021. Read more about the film

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s RRR was initially going to release on July 30, 2020. However, Alia's beau, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is also scheduled to release on the same date and to avoid a clash, that the makers of RRR have pushed its release date to January 8, 2021. 

Interestingly, RRR, which also stars Ajay Devgn, had his film Tanhaji release on January 8, 2020. The makers took to their social media to share the news of the RRR's new release hereby confirming that RRR will not clash with Ranbir’s Shamshera at the Box Office. 

Also Read | Bangladesh U19 Players Dance After Historic U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-final Win

Also Read | SC Appoints Retired Kerala HC Judge For Making Inventory Of Ornaments At Sabarimala Temple

Alia Bhatt's RRR release date to be postponed   

The makers of the film took to Twitter to share the new release date of his film RRR. The movie is going to star Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The director says the crew is working round-the-clock to give the audience a cinematic experience like never before. He also said that because of a huge worldwide release planned, they have had to postpone the date of release.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt-Kangana Feud To Alia Meme Fest, Times When Bhatt Proved She Welcomes Criticisms

Also Read | This Moment As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Posed With Neetu Kapoor Is Grabbing Attention

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt And More B'Town Couples Dazzle At Armaan Jain's Reception

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
