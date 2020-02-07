Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' Release Date Changed, Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Averted

Alia Bhatt’s RRR was initially going to release on July 30, 2020. However, Alia's beau, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is also scheduled to release on the same date and to avoid a clash, that the makers of RRR have pushed its release date to January 8, 2021.

Interestingly, RRR, which also stars Ajay Devgn, had his film Tanhaji release on January 8, 2020. The makers took to their social media to share the news of the RRR's new release hereby confirming that RRR will not clash with Ranbir’s Shamshera at the Box Office.

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Bangladesh U19 Players Dance After Historic U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-final Win

Also Read | SC Appoints Retired Kerala HC Judge For Making Inventory Of Ornaments At Sabarimala Temple

Alia Bhatt's RRR release date to be postponed

The makers of the film took to Twitter to share the new release date of his film RRR. The movie is going to star Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The director says the crew is working round-the-clock to give the audience a cinematic experience like never before. He also said that because of a huge worldwide release planned, they have had to postpone the date of release.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt-Kangana Feud To Alia Meme Fest, Times When Bhatt Proved She Welcomes Criticisms

Also Read | This Moment As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Posed With Neetu Kapoor Is Grabbing Attention

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt And More B'Town Couples Dazzle At Armaan Jain's Reception

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.