Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo Appearances That You Might Have Missed Out

Ranbir Kapoor has managed to stay the talk of the town ever since his debut in 2007. Be it films, relationships, or fashion, he has always been a point of discussion amongst a large group of people. With a large number of hits, Ranbir has proved his mettle from time and again. Today, he is considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood.

After Ranbir Kapoor’s last hit film Sanju in 2018, he is now gearing up for his next Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor has been in the industry for over 12 years and has consistently surprised us with his incredible performances. However, there is a chance that you might have not noticed Ranbir Kapoor in these hit films.

Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo appearances

1. Bucket List (2018)

Ranbir Kapoor made a blink and miss appearance in Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi film, Bucket List. He plays himself in the film. Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit had made a cameo appearance in Ranbir’s 2013 hit film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the song Ghaghra. This was also the first time that Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a Marathi film.

2. Love Per Square Foot (2018)

Ranbir Kapoor made a hilarious cameo in the end scene of Vicky Kaushal starrer Love Per Square Foot. He played the role of a man who is on the terrace of his small house and looks at Vicky Kaushal’s big apartment aiming to reach there sometime soon. However, Vicky Kaushal’s entry scene in the film was also somewhat similar. Many fans lauded the makers saying that Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo scene at the end of Love Per Square Foot was the perfect ending to the film.

3. PK (2014)

PK saw Aamir Khan don the role of an alien who lands upon Earth. Towards the end of the film, Ranbir Kapoor makes a special appearance in the film. He plays the role of an alien that Aamir Khan gets from his home planet. His hilarious entry with a wonderous look on his face won over the hearts of the audience in PK.

