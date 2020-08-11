Ranbir Kapoor Resumes Work With Safety Measures Amid COVID-19, See Pictures From Set

It has been a while since Bollywood stars are stepping out of their house while adopting the new normal and have resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor returned back to the sets after a long hiatus and even celebrated the birthday of one of his teammates. The pictures from the shooting sets have gone viral on social media which shows the actor adopting all safety precautions and measures while returning back to work.

Ranbir Kapoor returns to shooting set amid the pandemic

The pictures were shared by his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya on Instagram where the actor can be seen posing with him while keeping their masks on. Not just this, they also maintained social distancing norms in one of the photos and showed off their cool swag while doing so. In the pictures, Ranbir is seen clad in a steel grey sweatshirt with brown sweatpants and matching sneakers. With this, the Brahmastra star flaunted his cool cap and a matching mask as he posed with this team in the photos.

While captioning the picture, Ajay shared his happiness of celebrating the birthday on the set. He further mentioned that he had never imagined that he would be celebrating the day with social distancing and would be wished without any hugs from his family, friends, and colleagues. Sometime back, according to the news portal, director Ayan Mukerji had close to 26 days of shooting pending when the lockdown took its nationwide effect. Since then, the film has been pending the completion, and therefore as things normalize, the makers may resume shooting October onwards.

According to a news portal, Ayan Mukerji has decided to resume the shoots at Film City in Mumbai and will most likely make actors work two shifts consisting of five hours each. A source revealed to the portal that Ayan Mukerji has already set up two sets with one of them consisting of a Chroma screen. The source added that if the situation stays under control and things work out well as planned, then the film shoots will most likely begin in October. The source continued to say that Ayan Mukerji has broken down the shooting schedule into two shifts which will be from 9 am to 2 pm and the other which will be 4 pm to 9 pm. The source also added that during the shoots, the makers have decided to keep a minimal crew on the set due to safety measures. The source also assured that while the cast and crew will be on the set, they will all follow the necessary safety measures.

