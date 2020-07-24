Ranbir Kapoor May Soon Work Double Shifts To Complete Shooting For 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films which has been scheduled to release soon. Therefore, the makers have decided to begin the shooting process from October onwards, as per a report by a media outlet. According to the news portal, director Ayan Mukerji had close to 26 days of shooting pending when the lockdown took its nationwide effect. Since then, the film has been pending the completion, and therefore as things normalise, the makers may resume shooting October onwards. According to the news portal, Ayan Mukerji has decided to resume the shoots at Film City in Mumbai and will most likely make actors work two shifts consisting of five hours each.

Ranbir Kapoor to do double shifts to complete shooting for Brahmastra

A source revealed to the portal that Ayan Mukerji has already set up two sets with one of them consisting of a Chroma screen. The source added that if the situation stays under control and things work out well as planned, then the film shoots will most likely begin in October. The source continued to say that Ayan Mukerji has broken down the shooting schedule into two shifts which will be from 9 am to 2 pm and the other which will be 4 pm to 9 pm. The source also added that during the shoots, the makers have decided to keep a minimal crew on the set due to safety measures. The source also assured that while the cast and crew will be on the set, they will all follow the necessary safety measures.

The source also revealed that Karan Johar has been looking forward to a June 2021 release for the film. Therefore, Ayan Mukerji looks forward to wrapping things up latest by December. Currently, a rule prevents artist over the age of 65 to work on set, however, in the case of Amitabh Bachchan, the makers may try to reverse the decision. They may do this as Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal character in the film and thus his presence on the set and in the film is necessary, according to the news portal. Further on, the news portal also claimed that several important scenes have already been shot and now the makers will focus on more dialogue-based scenes. Ranbir Kapoor will also have to work on a song that will also be shot during this process.

