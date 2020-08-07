Deepika Padukone Or Nargis Fakri, Who Was Better With Ranbir Kapoor? Read Here

Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s son Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved Bollywood actors. Ranbir belongs to the generation of the Kapoor clan. Following the footsteps of his father Rishi Kapoor and grandfather Raj Kapoor, Ranbir has delivered some awe-inspiring performances in the span of his career. Some of his major hits include films like Sanju and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Further, he has also worked with some of the finest Bollywood directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Imtiaz Ali.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut With R Madhavan Or Rajkummar Rao: Which Pair Is Better On-screen?

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali have worked on two film projects namely Tamasha and Rockstar. Tamasha starred Ranbir Kapoor and his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Rockstar featured Ranbir and Nargis Fakri in the lead roles. Here is an overview of Ranbir Kapoor’s film with the two Bollywood divas. Read on to know which pair does more justice to an Imtiaz Ali directorial.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra': Everything To Know About The Film

Ranbir Kapoor with Deepika or Nargis?

Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri in Rockstar:

Actress Nargis Fakri made her debut in Bollywood with this film. Rockstar was a musical romantic drama. The plot of this film revolved around the protagonist’s dream of becoming a ‘rockstar’. Further, the film also featured the protagonist’s intense love story.

Unfortunately, Rockstar did not do too well at the box office. The overall box office collections of Rockstar amounted to about Rs. 68,61,50,000, according to Box Office India. The famous journalist Sumit Bhattacharya gave the movie 2.5 stars and felt that it was a ‘one-time watch’. However, the songs of this film were extremely popular amongst the masses and hence made it to the top charts. You can check out the trailer of the movie here:

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Shamshera' Shooting To Resume In August?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Tamasha:

The plot of Tamasha revolved around a man who suffered from a borderline personality disorder. While this film featured three phases of the protagonist’s life it also featured his love interest. Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha was better received by fans as compared to Rockstar.

According to Box Office India, the film’s lifetime collection in India was about Rs 68,55,50,000. Talking about the film reviews, the famous film critic Anupama Chopra felt that the film was ‘indulgent’ and ‘predictable’.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake' Behind-the-scenes From 'Jagga Jasoos'

Promo Image Source: Nargis Fakri, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.