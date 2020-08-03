Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Selfie With Brother Ranbir Kapoor On Raksha Bandhan; See Here

The entire nation is celebrating Raksha Bandhan from the confines of their homes this year around, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic hasn't stopped anyone from showering their siblings with immense love, via social media though. Similarly, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to wish younger brother Ranbir Kapoor on this auspicious day.

Riddhima's Raksha Bandhan post with Ranbir Kapoor

Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's elder daughter and designer, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a sweet Raksha Bandhan post for her baby brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The sibling-duo looked dapper as they twinned in black, posing for a sun-kissed selfie with the Sanju actor sporting a suave cap and sunglasses. Sharing the selfie on her Instagram post, Riddhima captioned the post writing, "Happy Rakhi love you (sic)".

Check out her IG post below:

She also took to her Instagram stories to share a collage of pictures with her 'bros'. In the collage shared by her, there were pictures with her sibling Ranbir and cousin brothers Nikhil Nanda, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Karan Malhotra and a distant cousin. Check it out below:

Last month, Twitter was flooded with rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19. Thus, Riddhima came for her family's defence and rubbished all the rumours by sharing a health update of her mother and brother on social media. In her Instagram post, which was later deleted by her, the jewellery designer lashed out at everyone who had been spreading false rumours by calling them 'lunatics' and 'attention seekers'.

Not so long ago, on July 8, 2020, Riddhima and Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor turned 62. After going through a major low in life due to the untimely demise of husband, Rishi Kapoor on April 30 to cancer, the Kapoor family made sure to make Neetu's 62nd birthday special. They threw a small party for the Kabhie Kabhie actor which was attended by family and close friends from the tinsel town.

The birthday bash squad comprised Neetu's children Ranbir and Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, sister-in-law Riman Jain, niece Nitasha Nanda and the grandson of her late sister-in-law Ritu Nanda, Agastya Nanda. On her mother's birthday, Riddhima shared a selfie with the veteran actor and called her an 'Iron Lady' as she wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma". Have a look:

