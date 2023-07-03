Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal New Release Date Out, To Clash With Fukrey, Sam Bahadur

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, was originally scheduled to release on August 11. However, the director has now confirmed that the release date has been postponed due to post-production work. In a Twitter video, Vanga announced that the film will instead be released later this year.

The movie was supposed to witness a clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the box office on August 11.

Animal will release on December 1.

Sandeep Vanga has previously delivered a blockbuster hit Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor

When will Animal actually release?

There are two important things to note about the original release date. Firstly, Animal was set to clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the box office on August 11. Secondly, rumours had been circulating recently that the film's makers had decided to postpone its release due to VFX issues. However, the director clarified none were the reason for the postponement.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained in a Twitter video that the film's postponement was due to the need to ensure high-quality production. He said, "It might sound like a general reply but the fact is only the quality. I am not going to explain you how the post production work is being layered. For example, there are seven songs in the film and when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs with different set of lyrics. So, it's going to take little more time than what I've actually planned and this I lately realized."

The director added that he wants to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages, just like Hindi. And he needs to "spend time, energy, time and everything to get into all different languages."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on pre-teaser response

In the same video, Vanga addressed that some said it would not be part of the film. Issuing a clarification, he said that is very much part of the film. He assured viewers that the Animal team is working towards delivering the best quality in terms of video, audio, and more when the film releases in December. Additionally, he emphasized that the significance of the film lies not only in its star cast but also in its rich content.

Animal to clash with the other two films

Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others, was initially set to clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. However, the action-drama will clash with Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur (starring Vicky Kaushal) on December 1.