Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Shoot For Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal, Shares Pushpa 2 Update

Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped the shoot for her third Bollywood film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. After wrapping the shoot for the film, the actress shared a long note, sharing her experience working on it. In the note, the actress also shared an important update about her other project Pushpa 2.

3 things you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna completed the shoot for her upcming Hindi film Animal.

The actress will begin the shoot of her movie Pushpa 2 soon.

Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol.

Rashmika feels ‘one big void’ after shoot wrap of Animal

Rashmika Mandanna, who shared a long note on her Instagram stories, shared how she was excited to be working with the team of Animal. She added that after working on the movie for over 50 days, she is feeling ‘one big void.’ The actress also noted how she kept telling everyone on the set how much she loved working on the film.

(Rashmika Mandanna's note on the shoot wrap of Animal. | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Expressing her gratitude to the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika noted if they like her performance in the film the credit should go to him. She also reiterated that the director's clarity in his craft and ‘freedom he gives to the artist’ is amazing. She made a special mention of her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The Misson Majnu actress confessed that she was a little nervous working with him initially, but eventually she learnt he is a ‘brilliant actor’ and ‘amazing human.’ She concluded by noting that she is hoping to spend more time with the Animal team.

Rashmika Mandanna shares an update about Pushpa 2

Along with the note she penned for the wrap of Animal, Rashmika also gave an update about her upcoming film. She shared that she will start shooting for the Allu Arjun movie soon. She is currently in Hyderabad to begin the shoot of Pushpa 2.

(Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2. | Image: Twitter)

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise the role of Srivalli in the movie Pushpa 2. She essays the love interest of the protagonist in the first part of the franchise. Pushpa 2 is in the works and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.