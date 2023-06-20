Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Animal Look, Shares Unseen Set Photos

Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Animal. The actress took to social media to share unseen pictures from the film’s set. She has also shared a selfie with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

3 things you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal.

The film is directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rashmika wrapped up the shoot for Animal and is currently preparing for Pushpa 2.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to headline Animal

The lead pair of the Sandeep Reddy directorial film came together for an adorable selfie shared by Rashmika. The actress shared glimpses of her time on the sets of Animal in a series of new photos. She shared pictures with the director and the other cast and crew members of the film.

(Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor posed for a selfie. | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Along with the series of photos, Rashmika penned, “Animal…pieces of my heart”. In the pictures, the actress donned a blue ethnic outfit while Ranbir Kapoor could be seen in his viral Animal look. The actor sported a bearded look with long hair.

Rashmika Mandanna pens a long note on the Animal wrap

On the morning of June 20, the actress took to Instagram to share a long note detailing the time she spent on the Animal set. Since the shoot has come to an end, she mentioned that it has filled her heart with a void. She also showered the director with praises, calling him an amazing person who gives the artist the ‘freedom’ to work as they want.

(Rashmika Mandanna shared a note after Animal schedule wrap. | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

In the note, she also mentioned her co-star Ranbir and confessed that she was initially nervous about working with him. Mentioning him, she mentioned, ‘God has really taken his time to make him perfect’. In her note, she also reiterated that the audience is ready to see Ranbir in the way he has performed in Animal.