Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Poster Makes Lyricist Sameer Anjaan Feel 'ashamed And Sad'

Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan has expressed his displeasure with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal movie's poster. The pre-teaser of the film was released on June 11 and features a Punjabi song in the background. Neither the pre-teaser nor the poster features the names of the lyricist or composer, which Sameer Anjaan has pointed out.

Sameer Anjaan shares his displeasure on Twitter

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan is seemingly agitated that the makers of Animal are yet to include the names of any music composers or lyricists in the official poster or even the teaser of the film. The posters released so far mention the names of the director, producer, production designer, action director, costume designer and dialogue writer, among others. The poster also carries the name of the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor.

However, the lyricist's and the composer's names are missing. The ace lyricist reposted the poster on Twitter and expressed his discontentmnt in the caption. He penned a note in Hindi mentioning that he feels ‘ashamed and sad’ about the poster. The lyricist is best known for songs like Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Dil De Diya, Ya Rabba, Dilli Ki Sardi, Aapka Kya Hoga and Salaam-e-Ishq among several others.

Animal pre-teaser increases fans anticipation

The pre-teaser of the Sandeep Wanga directorial was released on June 11. It shows Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. Th actor is seen donning a veshti, sporting long hair and carrying an axe in his hand.

(Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film Animal. | Image: Youtube ScreenGrab)

The action drama film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. Fans of Ranbir are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir in his all-new avatar.