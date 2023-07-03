Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Release Pushed To December - Here's Why

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which was slated to clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 at the box office on the extended Independence Day weekend, has been now pushed to December 1. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed the news and revealed the reason behind the delay of the much anticipated film.

Animal is gangster drama film. Ranbir has undergone a major body transformation for the role.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Media reports circulating online have cited various reasons for the delay in the film.

Post production work underway: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Social media was abuzz with rumours that Animal has been postponed and will not be releasing on August 11, as expected. The official announcement came from the director, who, in a video, revealed that he is postponing the film to ensure a high-quality production and to make the "content rich".

He said, "It might sound like a general reply but the fact is only the quality. I am not going to explain you how the post production work is being layered. For example, there are seven songs in the film and when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs with different set of lyrics. So, it's going to take little more time than what I've actually planned and this I lately realized."

(A viral picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Animal | Image: Twitter)

Is this the real reason behind Animal delay?

Sources told Republic Digital that the there are a couple of reasons that have led to a delay Animal release. It has come to light that some portions with Anil Kapoor are left to be shot. Reportedly, he is playing Ranbir Kapoor's father in the movie. The other reason for the delay is the film's VFX, which are also being worked on. As per the source, the director needed more time to work on these aspects before they committed to a release date. Now, after a delay of over three months, Animal will finally be releasing on December 1.

(Anil Kapoor to play Ranbir Kapoor's father in film | Image: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Plot details of Animal leaked?

The gangster-drama reportedly revolves around Ranbir Kapoor, who turns into an animal in nature to seek revenge for his father Anil Kapoor's death from Bobby Deol (playing antagonist). The movie explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that lead to Ranbir.