Ranbir Kapoor To Be Boney Kapoor's Son In Luv Ranjan's Next? Reports

Ranbir Kapoor would soon be seen in a Luv Ranjan movie in which he shall share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. The actors have even begun shooting for the same project and flew to Noida on Saturday. There are speculations that veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor will be seen in the film too.

Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor to be parents in Ranbir Kapoor's next?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor shall play the characters of Ranbir Kapoor’s parents in the upcoming film. According to the media portal, the filmmakers wanted the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s father to be someone who is a rich and confident man. Reportedly, the makers of the film wanted Boney Kapoor to play that part but initially, he refused to be a part of the film.

A report in the media portal suggests that it was due to Luv Ranjan’s insistence that Boney Kapoor agreed later. Luv Ranjan had asked his kids Arjun Kapoor, Anshula and Janhvi Kapoor and others to convince the film producer. The report reveals that he shall reach the sets of the movie on January 11th.

Boney Kapoor in AK vs Ak will be his acting debut. In the film, he plays the character of Boney Kapoor. According to the media portal, the upcoming romantic comedy was supposed to begin shooting in Spain. But due to the pandemic, that could not happen.

Dimple Kapadia's Tenet

On another note, Dimple Kapadia garnered positive reviews with her performance in Christopher Nolan movie, Tenet. Dimple Kapadia's Tenet released in 2020 and was among the first few Hollywood films to have released in theatres during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dimple Kapadia will also be seen next in Ayan Mukherjee directorial Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

Ranbir Kapoor shall be seen sharing the screen with Dimple in Brahmastra. The actor was last seen in Sanju, which was a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He shall also be seen in Shamshera in a double role. The movie is directed by Karan Malhotra and is set to release in 2021.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. The actor received positive reviews for both her films that released in 2020. She will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film.

