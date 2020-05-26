Row over plan to use Mehboob Studios for quarantine ; Pooja Bhatt calls out 'hypocrisy'

Maharashtra has been the most affected state due to COVID-19, with Mumbai leading the city chart by miles. As a part of the plan to curb the spread of the pandemic in the city, many landmarks like the Wankhede Stadium, St Xavier’s College and Mehboob Studios are being marked out as quarantine facilities and arrangements have already been put in place. Out of these, however, some residents living around Mehboob Studios have expressed their displeasure over the move.

READ: Pooja Bhatt Helps People Of Mumbai Village With Ration, Says 'spend Most Of My Life Here'

Reports quoted residents saying that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation setting up a 1000-bed facility at the area in Bandra will expose them to ‘pathogen risk’ with the impending monsoon around the corner. They also claimed that they could be at the risk of contracting coronavirus, because of the common drainage system.

Pooja Bhatt, who also lives in the same area, expressed her displeasure about the residents’ objections in an interview with a news portal. The actor said that it was ‘extremely selfish and inhuman’ to make statements like this. The Sadak star called out the ‘hypocrisy’, claiming that the residents are known to litter around the area and dump garbage ‘indiscriminately.''

She claimed that the drains had been choked because of the actions of the residents in the area and she herself had got the area cleaned by the BMC previously. Pooja stated that she was ‘amazed’ by the ‘sheer hypocrisy’ of the residents, for ‘suddenly claiming civic sense.' The actor added that the sanitation problems were the ‘collective shame’, where both Mehboob Studios and the residents were at fault.

READ:Pooja Bhatt Calls Out TikTok India Over Faizal Siddiqui's Video; Demands Action On Him

Pooja also said in the interview that the residents at her mother Kiran’s colony in the same area too had been protesting about the elderly woman feeding stray cats in the area. She said, 'Love thy neighbor as thy self'' did not apply to them.

Family supports

Mahesh Bhatt shared the article of his daughter on Twitter. Even the veteran filmmaker's actor-wife Soni Razdan thanked Pooja for her effort, wondering if it was possible for the virus to spread via the drainage system.

Meanwhile, Pooja is currently living at a village in Raigad named Kalote Mokashi. She had recently arranged for 1 month ration for the villagers of the area.

So here goes-I spend most of my life in a tiny village on the outskirts of Mumbai called Kalote Mokashi. When lockdown was announced I organised 1 months ration for the tribal village consisting of 85 families.ðŸ™ to @civildefensemah & #SanjayPandey for helping me source the same. pic.twitter.com/U6ExW8et7o — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 20, 2020

READ:Do Theatres Run Movies Or Do Movies Run Theatres? Pooja Bhatt On Theatres Vs OTT Debate

READ:When Mahesh Bhatt Revealed He Is Dating Soni Razdan To A 10 Year-old Pooja Bhatt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.