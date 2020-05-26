Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone Or Athiya Shetty: Who Styled The Iconic Black Gown Right?

Among the never-ending variety of colours that fashion retailers stock, black has been a perennially popular choice among the masses. If styled well, black clothing can be the epitome of elegance and sophistication. All of black's distinctive qualities have established a special place in the hearts of fashion connoisseurs across the globe.

In contemporary times, black gowns seem to have become the current obsession of the leading ladies of Bollywood. Recently, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and Athiya Shetty were spotted donning black off-shoulder gowns which were quite similar to each other in a way yet different in terms of styling. Here's having a look at who amongst the three Bollywood divas rocked the black off-shoulder gown better:

Deepika Padukone

The 'Mastani' of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is obsessed with black ensembles and her Instagram handle is proof. Padukone graced the red carpet of an eminent award show in a custom-made off-shoulder black gown by ace designer Alex Perry. The Chhapaak actor's bodycon gown featured a long trail attached to its sleeve that added an oomph factor to her ensemble.

She kept her overall look basic and let the gown be the highlight of her look as she styled it with minimal silver accessories comprising statement earrings and rings. The diva rounded off her look with smokey eyes and sported a new hairdo styled into beachy waves.

Malaika Arora

While Deepika Padukone's gown was more on the dramatic side, Malaika Arora's black satin off-shoulder gown by Kalmanovich was more on the sophisticated yet chic side. Arora styled her gown with a snakeskin leather belt tied across her waist that accentuated her overall look. In terms of accessories, Malaika Arora kept it minimal too, with statement earrings and a quirky clutch. The fashionista complemented her look with a sleek hairdo tied in a ponytail.

Athiya Shetty

Suneil Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty also stunned in a black off-shoulder gown by designer Rutu Neeva recently. Although Shetty's gown was quite similar to that of Padukone's Alex Perry gown, she looked nothing less than gorgeous in the body fitted gown with a dramatic trail. However, she rounded off her look with dangler earrings and a blow-dried hairdo with minimal makeup.

