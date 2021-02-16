Remember When 'Gully Boy' Star Alia Bhatt Shared Details About Film's Intense Workshop

As the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy completes two years since its theatrical release, a time when its leading lady visited the workshops to play the part of Safeena in the film is being revisited. As per an interview with an official at IWMBuzz, the actor recalled the time when she had attended an acting workshop for the very first time. The actor/singer, as per the very same report, hadn't even attended a workshop for Raazi, a film for which she received a lot of critical acclaim. The actor, while expanding on the same, shared an interesting detail too.

What Did The Report Say:

As per the very same report, Alia Bhatt was seen drawing similarities between working on the film and going back to school as the director of the presentation gave her many pieces of advice along the way. In addition to that, Alia Bhatt, one of the lead Gully Boy cast members, was also seen sharing that within weeks, she was talking, walking, and behaving like Safeena, the love interest to the lead male character in the film. The final set of statements by the actor saw her promising that she will encourage every other director that she will work with to conduct acting workshops so that she and her other co-stars can indulge in the "character finding process". In order to answer the question, "Did Gully Boy win Oscars?", the film, although being India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards, did not make it to the top 10 list of Nominees in the films from the overseas category.

About Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy:

Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy saw the actor pitted opposite the likes of Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Maurya and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. In addition to the same, Indian rapper Divine, on whom the film was based, was also seen making an appearance in the final moments of the presentation. The film touched upon the themes of turning dreams into reality and challenging one's own supposed destiny in order to carve out a space for oneself. Gully Boy release date was 14th of February, 2019.

