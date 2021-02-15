Kareena Kapoor celebrates father Randhir Kapoor's birthday; Ranbir-Alia twin in black

The Kapoor family went from one celebration to another, late on Sunday. The conclusion of Valentine’s Day coincided with the birthday celebrations of Randhir Kapoor as the clock ticked midnight. Right from expectant couple Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to star duo Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, the celebrations, there was a flow of celebrities at the birthday boy's residence.

READ: Randhir Kapoor Reveals Daughter Kareena Kapoor’s Due Date, Details Inside

Stars galore at Randhir Kapoor’s residence

Randhir Kapoor’s family members, ex-wife Babita, daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan, son-in-law Saif Ali Khan, grandson Taimur were clicked as they arrived for the celebrations. Kareena was seen with a big belly as she is expected to welcome her second child around February 15, the due date that had been informed by Randhir Kapoor.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Fashion That You Can Take Tips From

Among the other guests at the venue, included Randhir Kapoor's nephew Ranbir Kapoor, who was accompanied by his actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The couple, who are repoirtely set to get married this year, grabbed eyeballs by twinning in black. Even Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who is sister-in-law of Randhir Kapoor and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were dressed in black.

Another nephew of Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, arrived with actor-girlfriend Tara Sutaria, and they chose white for the occasion.

Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain was also spotted. Randhir Kapoor’s granddaughter Samiera, who is the daughter of Karisma Kapoor, too was clicked. Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor were too a part of the celebrations.

Randhir Kapoor turns 74 on Monday. The actor-filmmaker had established himself as a child actor with movies like Shree 420 and before turning a lead actor and director with Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Jeet Hamrahi, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Haath Ki Safai were some of his other popular films in the '70s.

He also produced movies likes Henna, Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen and directed Dharam Karam and Henna. In the latter part of his career, he appeared in films like Housefull series, among others.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Saif 'coolest Husband Ever', Shares Pic Of Him On Magazine Cover

READ: Saif Ali Khan Talks About Importance Of Paternity Leave And Spending Time With Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.