Ranbir Kapoor Keen To Star In Sandeep Vanga's Next, But Has THIS Condition

Sandeep Vanga who made his directorial debut in 2019 with Kabir Singh, announced his new project recently. Kabir Singh did extremely well at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2019. Recently, according to a media report, Sandeep Vanga had a ‘close-door-meeting’ with Ranbir Kapoor regarding his new project. The producer Bhushan Kumar also accompanied Sandeep where they narrated the story to the actor.

According to a leading daily, Ranbir Kapoor is keen to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the actor has some conditions in the context of the project. According to Ranbir, he would agree to be a part of the movie only after he would read the entire screenplay. Sandeep Vanga is currently writing the script and reportedly, it will take another 10-15 days for him to complete the screenplay.

Bhushan Kumar is known to be the producer of the movie that is reportedly titled as Devil. Bhushan, in a recent interview with PTI, was asked about casting Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep’s next directorial. Bhushan didn’t confirm the news but instead, said that no actor for the movie has been finalised yet. He also informed us that Sandeep is still writing the script. Furthermore, he said that the filmmakers will officially announce the movie once the script is ready.

On the work front:

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the upcoming movie, Brahmastra. The movie is tentatively scheduled to hit the theatres in 2020. It features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film is said to be a romantic-fairytale in supernatural format. This sci-fi drama is known to be one of the most anticipated films of the year because of its cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy.

