Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding To Take Place In 2020?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town ever since they went public with their relationship. Alia Bhatt expressed her love towards Ranbir publically at an award function earlier this year which sparked the rumours of the two being together. After that, Alia and Ranbir are often seen getting clicked by the paparazzi walking hand-in-hand attending public events and movie screenings. Rumours of the two tying the knot were afloat for a while, but recent developments suggest that the two will be getting married in winter 2020.

Ranbir-Alia to tie the knot in 2020?

As per reports, it has been recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married next year. Both the actors are reportedly hoping to clear out all the pending projects before getting married. The couple apparently wishes to take a month off from work for their wedding. The two are looking to complete all under-production films before the end of 2020.

It is also revealed that Ranbir can clear his dates sooner than Alia for the wedding. Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting multiple projects and hence requires more time to get done with pending work. The couple is eyeing for a November-December 2020 wedding date. The wedding will most likely take place outside India in an intimate ceremony. The wedding will mostly feature only close family members and friends.

Alia-Ranbir's future projects

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will feature in an action-adventure film titled Brahmastra, it is expected to release in Summer 2020. Apart from this, Ranbir will feature in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her upcoming film Sadak 2 and will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

