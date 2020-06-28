Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'Sanju' And BTS Of The Popular Song 'Main Badhiya' Is Unmissable

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor is best known for his performance in films like Sanju, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha, and many more. Ranbir Kapoor has also worked with an array of filmmakers, directors, actors, in the industry. Read on for some interesting BTS from Ranbir Kapoor's song Main Badhiya with actress Sonam Kapoor.

BTS from Ranbir Kapoor's song Main Badhiya

The BTS video starts with the song playing in the background. Ranbir Singh is seen preparing for his dance steps. The entire song is based on the art of lip-syncing. The film Sanju is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. The song Main Badhiya focuses on the element where Sanjay Dutt was told by one director that his lip-syncing needed to be worked on. The song showcases that element where Ranbir Kapoor is seen in various frames trying to nail lip-syncing along with Sonam Kapoor.

The video also showcases the director Rajkumar Hirani talking on the insights of the film and the song. Ranbir Kapoor also shares a few experiences from his own life. Kapoor talks of him once rehearsing with his dad at home and his dad yelling at him to sing louder. The actor, while reminiscing the old days, talks of the song Main Badhiya being a light and peppy song. Ranbir Kapoor's costume for the song was extremely quirky as he put on a lined T-shirt and a jacket on top. The actor had a typical look from olden times.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor's look was no less. The actor with her short bob haircut donned a loose shirt with a blue dungaree on top. The two actors flawlessly nailed the dance steps and their lip-syncing. Sonam Kapoor also spoke about her experience on the set and how the song was fun for her. She also spoke of her and Ranbir Kapoor entering the film industry together and taking lip-syncing classes and that this was a 'Deja Vu' moment for her.

The song was shot on the streets with dim lights. The entire set was beautiful as it showcased the city of Mumbai in a different light. Ranbir was seen multiple times performing steps with musicians behind him.

